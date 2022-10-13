Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Shares Gap Up to $29.21

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.21, but opened at $30.03. Delta Air Lines shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 320,912 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.4% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 150.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 20,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 39.4% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

