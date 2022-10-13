DeltaFi Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for about $0.0852 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and $13,563.00 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeltaFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaFi (DELFI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. DeltaFi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeltaFi is 0.08538786 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,866.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.deltafi.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.