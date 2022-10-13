Dent 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.81 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dent has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Dent has a market cap of $84.19 million and $4.81 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,103.36 or 0.27574663 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010770 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent (DENT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dent has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 99,007,791,202.73587 in circulation. The last known price of Dent is 0.00087613 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $2,260,961.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dentwireless.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

