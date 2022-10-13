Dero (DERO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $84,041.00

Dero (DERO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $3.95 or 0.00021415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $51.13 million and $84,041.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dero has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,458.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00022354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00266644 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00119041 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.00743334 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.94 or 0.00568548 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00265164 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000656 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,935,703 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero (DERO) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate DERO through the process of mining. Dero has a current supply of 18,400,000 with 12,934,745 in circulation. The last known price of Dero is 3.99241223 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $45,388.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dero.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

