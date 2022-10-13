Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $4.32 on Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $4.32 or 0.00022292 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $55.91 million and $132,436.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,936,406 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero (DERO) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate DERO through the process of mining. Dero has a current supply of 18,400,000 with 12,934,745 in circulation. The last known price of Dero is 3.99241223 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $45,388.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dero.io.”

