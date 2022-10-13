Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Destination XL Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.73. 18,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.51. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.63 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 17.81%.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

