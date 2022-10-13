Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €81.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €81.00 ($82.65) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €84.00 ($85.71) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.00 ($88.78) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($100.00) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($87.76) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Brenntag Stock Performance

BNR stock traded down €1.74 ($1.78) on Thursday, reaching €55.70 ($56.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,081 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.95. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($57.40).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

