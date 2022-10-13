Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $85.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.30.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $71.93 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.39.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Teradyne by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $264,189,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

