Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) PT Lowered to €14.00

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DB. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.26.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
DB traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 839,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,804. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57.
Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,015,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,407,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,246,000 after buying an additional 23,647,091 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $279,319,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $122,544,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,958.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,956,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,677,000 after buying an additional 8,663,795 shares in the last quarter.
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
