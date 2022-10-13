Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) PT Lowered to €14.00

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DB. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.26.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DB traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 839,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,804. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,015,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,407,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,246,000 after buying an additional 23,647,091 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $279,319,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $122,544,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,958.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,956,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,677,000 after buying an additional 8,663,795 shares in the last quarter.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

