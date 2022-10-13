Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Target Price to $287.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $302.00 to $287.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.64% from the company’s previous close.

LII has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.20.

Lennox International Trading Down 1.3 %

LII stock opened at $221.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.29 and a 200-day moving average of $229.24. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $182.85 and a 12-month high of $334.78. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.21. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 134.81%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,325.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Tobam boosted its position in Lennox International by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

