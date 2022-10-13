Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the September 15th total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,433,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($27.55) to €28.50 ($29.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom to €29.50 ($30.10) in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €22.00 ($22.45) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.
Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance
Deutsche Telekom stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.10. 795,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,911. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.52. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
