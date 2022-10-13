Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the September 15th total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,433,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($27.55) to €28.50 ($29.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom to €29.50 ($30.10) in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €22.00 ($22.45) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Deutsche Telekom stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.10. 795,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,911. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.52. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $30.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

