Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.73 ($18.09) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($18.50). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.33.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

