DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $101.00

Shares of DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 105.67 ($1.28), with a volume of 366540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.80 ($1.27).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

DFS Furniture Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £255.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 152.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend

About DFS Furniture

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

