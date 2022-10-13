DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $101.00

Shares of DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 105.67 ($1.28), with a volume of 366540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.80 ($1.27).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.
DFS Furniture Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £255.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 152.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.13.
DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend
About DFS Furniture
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.
Read More
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.