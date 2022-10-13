Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FANG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.89.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $137.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 25.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $3.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $790,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 46.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

