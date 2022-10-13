DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Stock Price Down 2.5%

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €6.94 ($7.08) and last traded at €7.03 ($7.17). Approximately 89,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.21 ($7.36).

Several analysts have commented on DIC shares. Warburg Research set a €24.70 ($25.20) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($20.92) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.37. The company has a market cap of $584.56 million and a P/E ratio of 13.78.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

