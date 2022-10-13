Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Trading Down 6.9%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.78 and last traded at $32.41. Approximately 6,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 472,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DGII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.
Digi International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at Digi International
In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Digi International
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Digi International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
Featured Stories
