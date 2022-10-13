Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Trading Down 6.9%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.78 and last traded at $32.41. Approximately 6,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 472,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digi International

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.12 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.82%. Digi International’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Digi International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Digi International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.