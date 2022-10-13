DigiByte (DGB) Price Hits $0.0088 on Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $137.86 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,409.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00021652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00265240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00119983 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.32 or 0.00738405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.40 or 0.00563312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00260441 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,719,267,700 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate DGB through the process of mining. DigiByte has a current supply of 15,717,619,842.155312. The last known price of DigiByte is 0.0087137 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $2,040,863.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://digibyte.org/.”

