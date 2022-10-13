Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGLY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 2,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,956. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Digital Ally has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.