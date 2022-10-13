Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.36.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,953. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.54 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

