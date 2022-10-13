Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.36.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $89.22 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $88.54 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.71.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.02%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

