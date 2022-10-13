Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $110.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Digital Realty Trust traded as low as $85.76 and last traded at $87.37, with a volume of 6678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.22.

DLR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.36.

In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 23,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,820,000 after buying an additional 1,616,524 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

