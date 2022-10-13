Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Performance
Shares of DDT opened at 25.94 on Thursday. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 1 year low of 25.60 and a 1 year high of 28.20.
Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
