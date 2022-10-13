Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 28.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dime Community Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $105.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen purchased 1,798 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $61,455.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen bought 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $61,455.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,058.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,923 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,956 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCOM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

