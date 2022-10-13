Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.09

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.09 and last traded at $53.11, with a volume of 72055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.97.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $604,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 83.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 39,304 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 155.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
Further Reading
