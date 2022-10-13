Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Up to $53.30

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.30, but opened at $55.36. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $52.02, with a volume of 13,775 shares.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 10.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 551.0% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 18.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

