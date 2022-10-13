Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 168,183 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 33% compared to the average daily volume of 126,217 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $2,251,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 211,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after buying an additional 153,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after buying an additional 85,821 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXL traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 282,101,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,182,324. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $74.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.