Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Trading 7.7% Higher

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.09 and last traded at $56.84. 1,152,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 10,452,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average is $81.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter valued at $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 119.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10,588.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 70.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at $66,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

