Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.17

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 2322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSEY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Diversey to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diversey from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Get Diversey alerts:

Diversey Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversey

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $715.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Diversey’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversey by 110.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.