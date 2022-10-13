DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Down 39.4% in September

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the September 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DLH in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 16.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in DLH during the second quarter worth $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in DLH during the first quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DLH by 9.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DLH by 25.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

DLH Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DLHC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,812. DLH has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $163.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. DLH had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $66.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DLH will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

