Dogecoin (DOGE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $370.72 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $7.71 billion and approximately $370.72 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00022068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00266202 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001307 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003945 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016862 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate DOGE through the process of mining. Dogecoin has a current supply of 132,670,764,299.89409. The last known price of Dogecoin is 0.05881762 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 572 active market(s) with $193,916,164.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://dogecoin.com/.”

