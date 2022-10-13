Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

LPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPG traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.78. 5,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,613. The company has a market cap of $596.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.05. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 7.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 199.12%.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $664,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,955,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 387,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,975,310. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth about $1,926,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 78,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 101,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 53,312 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

