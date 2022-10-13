Dragonchain (DRGN) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $20,221.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain (DRGN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dragonchain has a current supply of 433,494,437 with 370,772,651.3625188 in circulation. The last known price of Dragonchain is 0.01707491 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $38,569.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dragonchain.com/.”

