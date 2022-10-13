Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Update

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Drone Delivery Canada Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TAKOF remained flat at $0.25 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,238. Drone Delivery Canada has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.
About Drone Delivery Canada
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.