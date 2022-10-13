Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Update

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Drone Delivery Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAKOF remained flat at $0.25 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,238. Drone Delivery Canada has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

About Drone Delivery Canada

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.