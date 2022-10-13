Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCTGet Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of DCT traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 25,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,710. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -148.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Barton Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 1,032,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after buying an additional 140,065 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.