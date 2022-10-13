Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Shares of DCT traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 25,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,710. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -148.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Barton Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 1,032,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after buying an additional 140,065 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

