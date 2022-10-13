Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.03 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.11-$0.13 EPS.

Duck Creek Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DCT stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. 1,256,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,641. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -134.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

About Duck Creek Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 115.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.