Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.03 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.11-$0.13 EPS.
Duck Creek Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of DCT stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. 1,256,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,641. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -134.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on DCT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.11.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
