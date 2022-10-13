Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.01)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.5-$77.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.19 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.11-$0.13 EPS.

Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. 1,256,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

