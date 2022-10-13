Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Boosted by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of BCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Shares of DUK traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.19. The stock had a trading volume of 105,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,975. The company has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.58 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

