Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) traded down 7.3% during trading on Thursday. The stock traded as low as $90.33 and last traded at $90.39. 2,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 361,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 0.06.

Duolingo last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $88.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $942,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.21, for a total value of $1,360,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,157 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,601.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $942,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,267 shares of company stock worth $3,825,078 in the last ninety days. 22.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,144 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Duolingo by 605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after purchasing an additional 966,604 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,653,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,308,000 after purchasing an additional 603,323 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Duolingo by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,422,000 after purchasing an additional 482,873 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

