DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0337 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:KSM opened at $8.06 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23.

Institutional Trading of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 63,698 shares during the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

