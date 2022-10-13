DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0337 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:KSM opened at $8.06 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
