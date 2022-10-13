dYdX Price Up 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. dYdX has a market capitalization of $84.65 million and approximately $143.86 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dYdX token can now be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00007932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dYdX has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About dYdX

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

