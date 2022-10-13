Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.16. Approximately 8,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 307,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

DYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.22). Analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 195,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $2,439,668.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,602.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 195,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $2,439,668.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,602.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $189,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,809.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 52.7% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,740,000 after buying an additional 1,207,750 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 193.5% in the first quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 279,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 184,404 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4,034.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 514,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 298,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

