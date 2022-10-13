Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) PT Lowered to $13.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DXGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $13.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DX. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of DX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,625. The company has a market cap of $517.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 254.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,191,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

