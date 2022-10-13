DZ Bank Reiterates €51.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($52.04) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.75 ($55.87) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Shares of DPW opened at €32.50 ($33.16) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($42.16). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.51.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

