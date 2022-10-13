EAC 1-Day Volume Hits $34,407.00 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. EAC has a market cap of $225.42 million and approximately $34,407.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00003925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EAC has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021648 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00273569 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.67082746 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $37,838.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

