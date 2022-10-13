Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,795. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $151.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.20). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $193,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,984.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.1% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 56,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

