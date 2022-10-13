Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,627. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $368.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.78. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $57.54.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($3.22). The business had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.13 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Edlin sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $210,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

