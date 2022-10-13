Earthport (LON:EPO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.70

Shares of Earthport plc (LON:EPO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.70 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 37.70 ($0.46). Earthport shares last traded at GBX 37.70 ($0.46), with a volume of 55,545 shares.

Earthport Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £240.49 million and a PE ratio of -20.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.70.

Earthport Company Profile

Earthport Plc, a financial services company, provides payment services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transactional and Professional Services. It offers cross-border payment services through the combination of a network of segregated bank accounts in various geographies; software that mirrors the movements of funds from bank to bank; and the knowledge base embedded in the platform and the organization related to each of the countries.

