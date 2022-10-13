Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.32, but opened at $13.87. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 10,804 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Post Oak Energy Holdings, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,167,213 shares in the company, valued at $115,601,211.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg sold 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $98,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,883,377 shares in the company, valued at $187,839,636.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Post Oak Energy Holdings, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,167,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,601,211.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTE. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Earthstone Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 71.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

About Earthstone Energy

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Stories

