EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC cut its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,159,000 after buying an additional 1,203,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,857,000 after purchasing an additional 99,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,483,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.70.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE:EGP traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.46. 1,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,793. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.16 and its 200-day moving average is $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.28%.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.