Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on EMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.71.
Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.94. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
